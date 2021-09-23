Podcast play in new window.

First Liar Always Loses

Honesty is the best policy, and when you're before a judge, it's your safest bet. In this "Brief Series" episode (only 10 minutes) , Tricia and Sara discuss why lying in the courtroom is a bad idea.

Tricia begins with some advice she received on the first day of her legal career. It was a lesson on credibility, and that lesson has stayed with her ever since.

Sure enough, both Sara and Tricia have seen others learn the hard way. They each share stories from their careers where other lawyers were exposed for either relying on bad information or outright misrepresenting the facts.

Along the way, they explore why a lawyer needs to be 100% accurate, and they offer some best practices for telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth (so help you God).

