On September 9, Illinois Legal Aid Online (ILAO) invites you to Shine a Light for Justice by supporting its crucial work in breaking barriers to impactful legal assistance. Race, ethnicity, language, income, and education keep our most vulnerable families and communities from achieving equality. By democratizing the law, ILAO brings help and hope to the people most affected by the pandemic and societal inequities.

Join supporters from across the country, in person or virtually, for our 20th Anniversary celebration. Stakeholders will unite at Ignite Glass Studios in Chicago to recognize ILAO's unique and lasting innovations and impact. Join the growing list of supporters and help ILAO continue to meet the needs of underserved Illinois families and communities.

Winston & Strawn Partner Kimball Anderson and his wife Karen Anderson are co-chairs of the event.

