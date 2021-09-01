Subscribe to OnAir with Akin Gump via iTunes, SoundCloud, YouTube, Spotify and Google Podcasts.



In this episode, Akin Gump litigation partner Hyongsoon Kim and Supreme Court and appellate senior counsel Aileen McGrath and Crimcard founder and managing partner Dr. Kareem Crayton discuss redistricting and the impact of the 2020 Census.

Among the topics covered:

The Voting Rights Act Secs. 2 and 5 and redistricting.

The role of legal counsel in redistricting.

What the 2020 Census revealed.

Redistricting and the Census: litigation.

