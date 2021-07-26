On July 12, 2021, the Court of Chancery issued Standing Order No. 6. The standing order extends the permitted use of unsworn declarations, verifications, certificates, statements, oaths, or affidavits in filings with the Court of Chancery, pursuant to 10 Del. C. § 3927, until September 30, 2021.

Citing that many law firms and businesses that litigate in the Court of Chancery continue to operate remotely to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Court determined the continued use of unsworn declarations under 10 Del. C. § 3927 to be appropriate. The unsworn declaration, verification, certificate, or statement must be in substantially the form approved by Section 3927.

