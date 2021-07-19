ARTICLE

Michael Birnbaum and Scott Llewellyn were featured in Bloomberg Law's Litigation newsletter, covering their team's landmark settlement for Farmland Partners, a publicly traded farmland REIT in Denver, Colorado.

“Morrison & Foerster attorneys Michael Birnbaum and Scott Llewellyn have established a road map for holding anonymous authors accountable for false claims they make as part of a short-and-distort scheme. A little over a year ago, their client Farmland Partners Inc. forced short seller Quinton Mathews into the open after he used an alias, ‘Rota Fortune,' to write a damaging article about the real estate investment trust for the investment blog Seeking Alpha. Last week, the company said it settled with Mathews, resolving the lawsuit it filed in federal court in Colorado after the article – which Mathews has now admitted included false statements – led to a 39% drop in the company's stock price.”

Read the full article.

