Appellants' and appellees' amici had similar won-lost records overall in criminal cases from 2010 to 2020 – appellants won two-thirds of the time, and appellees' amici won 69.23% of their cases.

Amicus briefs remained very (very) rare in criminal cases over the past eleven years, however. All appellants' amici in criminal procedure, sentencing law and habeas corpus cases wound up on the winning side. Appellants' amici in juvenile justice cases won two-thirds of the time, while appellants' amici in constitutional law cases won only one-third of their cases.

Appellees' amici in con law cases, on the other hand, struck out, losing all their cases. Appellees' amici in mental health cases won their cases cases, while appellees' amici in habeas corpus cases won 88.89% of the time.

Join us back here later this week as we continue our examination of the amicus data.

