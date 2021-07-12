Michael Rhodes, Patrick Gunn and Lilia Lopez have been named to The American Lawyer's Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs list for securing dismissal of a trade secret case brought against client Rappi, a Colombia-based company that operates the largest on-demand delivery app in Latin America, on forum non conveniens grounds.

Originally published by The Am Law Litigation Daily

