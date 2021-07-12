ARTICLE

United States: Litigators Of The Week: The Morrison & Foerster Duo Who Went On The Offensive For A Client Targeted In A Short And Distort Attack

Michael Birnbaum and Scott Llewellyn were featured as Litigators of The Week in The AmLaw Litigation Daily, for the landmark settlement for Farmland Partners Inc., a publicly traded farmland REIT in Denver, Colorado.

"[The] team... not only unmasked the pseudonymous author, short-seller David Quinton Matthews, but also scored a settlement that includes a multiple of the profits he and his business partners made. As part of the settlement, Matthews also posted a mea culpa on Seeking Alpha and Twitter acknowledging false statements within his original post."

Justin Salon, Grant Esposito, Shaelyn Dawson, Sarah Barr, Brenden Cline, and Maria Acosta were also mentioned for their critical assistance in the matter.

