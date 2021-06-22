It is critical to assess the travel industry's actions or inaction in any civil matter involving allegations of trafficking through the lens of the state of the art existing at the time - as ever-cunning traffickers and their sophisticated international rings target unwitting hoteliers, airlines and others.

In this article, we focus on the state of the art of human trafficking awareness, how this crime has evolved over the centuries it has existed, and the extent to which civil litigation has impacted this crime. Often called "modern-day slavery," human trafficking continues to plague society domestically and globally, even after the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolished chattel slavery. Only recently have human trafficking countermeasures taken center stage as a major public concern. For example, not until 2000 did Congress enact the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA), which established a comprehensive campaign to eliminate domestic and international human trafficking.1

Now twenty (20) years after the TVPA was enacted, human trafficking is getting significant attention in the media and in the courts. Notwithstanding the civil litigation, the human trafficking remains a significant problem that experts say may be addressed by reducing the supply and demand. Human trafficking typically falls into two categories: sex trafficking and labor trafficking. Sex trafficking across America has flourished within the commercial sex industry for centuries due to its clandestine, hidden nature.2 Despite concerted efforts on countermeasures by trade associations, businesses, legislators, law enforcement and others, the crime has continued. Training businesses to spot human trafficking is an evolving process, as the traffickers continue to morph and adapt to evade identification techniques used by law enforcement and innocent third-party businesses. While eradicating human trafficking is the ultimate goal, based on the duration that trafficking has existed worldwide, stemming the spread of tahis crime has focused on slowing the demand for commercial sex, as well as education and training of third parties to identify it and activate law enforcement when trafficking is suspected.

In the twenty years since Congress passed the TVPA, the U.S. Government has made numerous efforts to strengthen the domestic response to trafficking and to punish international violators. For example, in 2008, Congress took a monumental step in creating and enacting a civil cause of action for trafficking victims - the William Wilberforce Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2008 (TVPRA 2008). As civil TVPRA cases against hoteliers have cropped up recently around the country, a deeper dive into the "state of the art" of industry's burgeoning knowledge and notice helps to educate litigants, jurors, and jurists assessing the adequacy of third-party businesses' trafficking countermeasures and the applicable duty of care owed in such situations.

Third-party businesses only can be held to a standard of care with respect to training based on the knowledge available at the time; they cannot be held to a Sisyphean standard of care to eradicate human trafficking. To do so would hold such businesses to a higher standard of care than trained law enforcement. Efforts to hold businesses to such higher duty of care is not impacting the incidence of such trafficking, but rather is merely misdirecting accusations of culpability toward the travel and hospitality industries, with unwarranted claims of liability for damages, regardless of their lack of participation in the trafficking actions. Basic economic principles of supply and demand apply to human trafficking; thus, the latest countermeasures have tried to focus on reducing the demand for commercial sex services in order to reduce the crime's prevalence. Global Centurion, for instance, is a non-profit organization fighting human trafficking by focusing on the demand side of the equation - the perpetrators, exploiters, buyers, and end-users of human beings who fuel the market for forced labor and commercial sex.3 Global Centurion employs a threepronged approach to combat demand:

1. "Developing demand-focused research and programs;

2. Providing cutting-edge education, awareness and advocacy training to communities, civic leaders, NGOs, law enforcement and at-risk populations; and,

3. Establishing partnership and collaborative networks to respond to modern slavery."4

Examples of deterrent actions include the threat of being added to a sex offender registry, imprisonment, fines, or public exposure, such as postings on billboard announcements, newspaper notices, Internet webpages, or through letters to the sex offender's family or employer. 5 Another demand-centric approach has implemented diversion programs for commercial sex consumers. 6 While civil lawsuits against third party businesses, which neither collaborated with the traffickers, nor had knowledge of the trafficking on premises, have commenced, there has been no empirical evidence that such lawsuits in any way reduce the prevalence of this crime in today's society. To the contrary, such lawsuits arguably amount to secondary exploitation by the Plaintiffs' bar of those allegedly trafficked. Although there is a dearth of research on the efficacy of anti-trafficking interventions7 , a growing body of research has shown that addressing the supply and demand for commercial sex services has made an impact in reducing traditional trafficking incidents, while less effective when trafficking moves virtually.

For example, in 2008 Shively, et al. found commercial sex consumer attendance at a John School reduced recidivism by over forty percent (40%).8 This shift happened immediately and was continually observed over the next ten (10) years. 9 Further, in 2006 Weisburd, et al. studied a supply/demand targeted enforcement which reduced prostitution by 75 percent (75%) in Jersey City. 10 The study's design ensured the findings were not due to displacement. 11 Internationally, the government of Sweden has reported that there is an observable reduction in street prostitution by 50-70 percent since adopting a demand-focused enforcement model in 1999. 12 Finally, a 2019 book by Laura Lederer entitled, "Modern Slavery: A Documentary and Reference Guide," focuses in part on demand-targeted solutions. 13 While none of the studies to date are without limitation, certainly suing innocent third party businesses has demonstrated the least positive traction as far as anti-trafficking countermeasures go.

