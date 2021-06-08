Seattle Partner Donna Chamberlin and Associates Richard Meadows and ChuQiao Wang, along with Sacramento Partner John S. Poulos and Associate Maren MacAdam, recently secured a defense verdict following a five-week trial in King County Superior Court in Seattle, Washington. The fully remote trial of this complex commercial case, which involved 23 witnesses and nearly 300 exhibits, is believed to be the longest Zoom trial in Washington history.

In this matter, Lewis Brisbois' cross-office team defended a client against a multimillion-dollar claim alleging that medication dispensing machines installed at long-term care facilities nationwide were defective and caused the plaintiff to go out of business. The plaintiff claimed damages in the nine-figure range.

Before trial, Lewis Brisbois' client offered $11 million to settle the case against the plaintiff's lowest pre-trial offer of $25 million. After our client prevailed on partial summary judgment, the plaintiff was only able to claim direct damages in the six-figure range at trial. Again, before trial, our client made an offer to settle the matter, this time for $1 million, which the plaintiff also rejected.

Ultimately, Lewis Brisbois' team prevailed at trial, securing a defense verdict. Both client and insurer, as well as the entire litigation team, were very pleased with this outcome.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.