In this episode of Trying 2 Win, Sara Lincoln and Tricia Derr sit down with attorneys Heather Fuller and Phoebe Coddington to discuss the do's and don'ts of the virtual courtroom.

One year ago, nearly to the day of this recording, our lives shifted on a global scale. Like nearly all industries, the legal system had to learn to navigate a virtual world overnight. With it came its trials and tribulations - some foreseeable, others not so much (we feel for you, cat-lawyer). In our conversation this week, we trade best practices, stories of the good and the bad, and our hopes and predictions for the courtrooms of the future.

Some topics discussed include:

Preparation has always been, and will always be, key.

KISS theory (keep it simple, stupid): its history and its relevance

Security concerns via Zoom vs. Teams vs. Webex

Advantages/disadvantages to delays and lack of continuity when examining a witness

Fully virtual vs. partially virtual vs. in person - what's the best route for different types of needs?

