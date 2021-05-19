ARTICLE

This time, we're looking at the data for average votes to affirm in cases not affirmed unanimously.

In 2010, Division Four averaged 5.5 votes to affirm in cases not unanimously affirmed. The Second District averaged 2.5 votes and the Fourth averaged 2.33. In 2011, the Third District averaged 3.5 votes and the Fourth averaged three. In 2012, the Fourth District averaged four votes to affirm, while Division Four of the First averaged 2.33. In 2013, Division Five of the First averaged five votes. The Second District averaged 2.75 and Division Three of the First averaged 2.33. In 2014, Division Six of the First averaged 1.5 votes to affirm. The Second District averaged 1.25 and Division Three of the First averaged one. In 2015, Division Five of the First District and the Fourth District averaged four votes to affirm. The Fifth District averaged 1.33 votes and Division Six of the First averaged 0.5 votes.

In 2016, the Third District averaged three votes to affirm. Divisions Two and Four and the Second District averaged one vote apiece. In 2017, the Second District averaged four votes to affirm, while Division One of the First averaged two. In 2018, Division Five of the First averaged five votes. Division One of the First averaged 4.5. The Second and Fifth Districts averaged three votes to affirm. In 2019, the Fourth District averaged 2.5 votes. Division Five of the First averaged 2 votes, and the Third District averaged 1.67. In 2020, Division Three of the First averaged four votes and Divisions Five and Six averaged 3.33.

