This time, we're reviewing the average votes to affirm each District and Division of the Court of Appeal in non-unanimous cases.

In 1990, Division One of the First District averaged four votes to affirm. In 1991, Division Four of the First averaged six votes. In 1992, Division Three of the First and Division Four of the Second District averaged four votes. In 1993, Division One of the First District averaged two votes to affirm. In 1994, Division One of the First District averaged six votes.

In 1990, Division Two of the Fourth District averaged five votes. In 1991, the Fifth District averaged five votes. In 1992, Division One of the Fourth and the Fifth District averaged three votes to affirm. In 1993, Division Six of the Second District and Division One of the Fourth had 3.5 votes to affirm apiece. In 1994, Division Five of the Second District averaged 2.67 votes to affirm.

In 1995, Division Three of the Second District averaged four votes to affirm. In 1996, Division Three of the First District averaged six votes to affirm. In 1997, Division Three of the Second District averaged 3.67 votes to affirm. In 1998, Division Three of the First District averaged 4.33 votes. In 1999, Division 5 of the First District averaged four votes.

In 1995, the Fifth District averaged six votes to affirm. In 1996, the Third District averaged 3.2 votes. In 1997, the Fifth District averaged 2.75 votes to affirm. In 1998, the Third District averaged six votes to affirm. In 1999, Division One of the Fourth District averaged five votes to affirm.

Join us back here later in the week as we address the data for the years 2000 through 2009.

