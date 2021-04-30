Danielle Williams, DaWanna McCray, and Michael Tomasulo discuss the defense verdict in the second VLSI v. Intel trial before Judge Alan D Albright, and offer observations as to what the parties did differently, which may have led to the very different jury verdicts.

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

