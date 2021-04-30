United States:
Podcast Trial Alert: VLSI Technologies V. Intel II — The Verdict And Post-Trial Takeaways
30 April 2021
Winston & Strawn LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Danielle Williams, DaWanna McCray, and Michael Tomasulo discuss
the defense verdict in the second VLSI v. Intel trial before Judge
Alan D Albright, and offer observations as to what the parties did
differently, which may have led to the very different jury
verdicts.
To listen to the podcast, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from United States
This Week At The Ninth: Sand Dredgers And The Duty To Defend
Morrison & Foerster LLP
This week, we take a look at a decision addressing the proper reading of "because" in federal discrimination statutes, and another addressing a California law precluding insurers from covering defense costs in litigation ...
Effective Mediation Techniques For Complex Cases – Part Two
Kane Russell Coleman Logan
Part Two of my series on Effective Mediation Techniques for Complex Cases focuses on the timeline and mechanics of such mediations and includes an analysis of in-person vs. Zoom or other virtual platforms for mediations.