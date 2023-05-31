ARTICLE

Although the US commercial aviation market is said to be recovering from the shocks of the COVID 19 pandemic, its effects on carriers and the wider US aviation ecosystem continue to linger, and manifest themselves in sometimes-unexpected ways. These issues, coupled with major changes in international aviation markets, require industry leaders to cope with nearly constant regulatory and operational changes.

This webinar examines many of the commercial, operational and compliance challenges confronted by airlines and aviation service providers in the wake of the pandemic, as well as an emerging shift toward a more prescriptive US regulatory posture and growing litigation risk.

Issues to be covered include:

- Intensified regulatory oversight of airline-cosumer relations

- Challenges to exclusive federal oversight of airline commercial

behavior

- Shifting federal reviews of airline cooperation and alliances

- Emerging trends in aviation enforcement

- Emerging litigation risk

The webinar provides concrete guidance about issues to watch for and strategies to be adopted to mitigate both regulatory and litigation risks

