14 May 2024

Clark Armitage Discusses Cross-Border Transfer Pricing Disputes (Podcast)

The "GILTI Conscience" podcast team, led by Skadden partners David Farhat and Nate Carden, hosted Clark Armitage of Caplin & Drysdale for an in-depth conversation...
United States Tax
The "GILTI Conscience" podcast team, led by Skadden partners David Farhat and Nate Carden, hosted Clark Armitage of Caplin & Drysdale for an in-depth conversation on the various methods for resolving cross-border transfer pricing disputes. Skadden associates Eman Cuyler and Stefane Victor joined the discussion as well.

"Transfer pricing, itself, is more of an art than a science. There's a lot of gray area in many, many aspects of transfer pricing," says Clark Armitage.

To listen to the full podcast, please visit Skadden's website.

J. Clark Armitage
United States Tax
