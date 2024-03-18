A&M Tax Managing Director Dan Peters moderated a panel at TP Minds Americas on February 9th. Dan was joined by Sheetal Kumar of Baker Hughes, Tatyana Pashova of IFF and TJ Michaelson of VISA to discuss "Successful Approaches to the Valuation of Intellectual Property". The panel touched on numerous topics from both the perspective of the transfer pricing advisor and the in-house client team. Specific areas of interest included method selection, reliability issues, hard-to-value Intangibles (HTVI), commensurate with income, and consistency with external communications. Click the link below to view the presentation on "Successful Approaches to the Valuation of Intellectual Property".

Originally published on the 8th of March, 2024.

