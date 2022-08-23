"This is really created for what we do. Excel org charts and SmartCharts are just not designed for what we're doing on a day to day basis, from charting entities to transactions, this tool is meant for that. That's what makes it a really powerful tool."

– Peter Stratos, Principal, Tax Advisory Services – International

As a tax practice, how do you bring joy to your clients' lives? As tools for accountants, tax attorneys, and other tax professionals evolve, adopting the right technology plays an essential role. In this webinar, we are joined by Peter Stratos, Partner at Kaufman Rossin to learn how he uses advanced tools in order to make his clients happy.

Peter Stratos is a Principal, Tax Advisory Services – International at Kaufman Rossin, a leading Florida-based accounting firm. Peter's primary expertise in international tax is in the areas of foreign tax credit planning, residency issues, state and local issues for international and multinational businesses, expats and inpats, pre-immigration planning, transfer pricing, compensation planning, treaty positions, entity selection, organizational structuring and withholding issues.

Peter continues to elevate his tax proficiency and that of his team, to deliver the best in-class client services. He does this by using the latest tools available for tax professionals.

In this webinar, you will learn how Peter:

Delivers confident, accurate results to clients

Speeds up turnaround time with client-ready, tax-specific diagrams

Increases efficiency of staff by enabling them with the right tools for success

Check out the webinar with Peter Stratos below.