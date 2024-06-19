When Protecting Your Brand Is A Drag

In celebration of Pride Month 2024, we recognize successful drag performers who slay on the runway while protecting their drag identities as registered trademarks.

Self-described as "sweet as pie and sharp as cheddar," is a highly acclaimed drag performer known for her wit, charisma and impeccable comedic timing. Rising to prominence as a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race, BenDeLaCreme captured the hearts of fans with her polished performances and signature retro-inspired aesthetic. Beyond her captivating stage performances, BenDeLaCreme has been a strong advocate for LGBTQI+ rights, speaking out in national media against anti-drag laws and other political attacks on the drag community. Savvy to a fault, BenDeLaCreme has registered her drag name as a trademark, covering not only entertainment services, but t-shirts and posters (it's all about the merch). Attribution: hinnk, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wiki Commons

Sherry Vine is a seasoned drag performer renowned for her bold and irreverent approach to comedy and music. With a career spanning over three decades, Sherry Vine has established herself as a trailblazing figure in the drag world, known for powerhouse vocal performances and fearless satire, skewering pop culture icons and political figures with equal parts humor and social commentary. From her early days performing in New York City's underground club scene to touring internationally and appearing in numerous films and television shows, Sherry Vine has left an indelible mark on drag culture. Sherry Vine's trademark registration for her drag name covers various entertainment services, including live musical comedy entertainment appearances and live appearances by a professional entertainer who appears as a drag queen.

Trixie Mattel is a multifaceted drag artist celebrated for her unique blend of humor, glamour and musical talent. Rising to prominence as a contestant on the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race and later winning the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Trixie has captured the hearts of fans with her distinctive Barbie-inspired aesthetic and razor-sharp comedic timing. Trixie also has made waves in the music industry, releasing several albums. Trixie recently became the owner of the Trixie Motel in Palm Spring, whose renovation was the subject of a reality television series. Although Trixie has not applied to register her name as a trademark, she does own a registration for Trixie Motel and a pending application for the mark Gay Vodka (discuss that latter part amongst yourselves).

