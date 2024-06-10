ARTICLE
10 June 2024

Jones Day Trade Mark And Brand Protection (Video)

Jones Day

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents.
Partner Anna Raimer explains Jones Day's global, holistic approach to its trademark practice, including trademark clearance, portfolio management, trademark use counseling, and enforcement actions.
United States Intellectual Property
Partner Anna Raimer explains Jones Day's global, holistic approach to its trademark practice, including trademark clearance, portfolio management, trademark use counseling, and enforcement actions. She also talks about the increased interest in nontraditional trademarks and the importance of cross-border trademark protection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

