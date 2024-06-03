ARTICLE
3 June 2024

Warzone Clash: When Does A Video Game Title Cross The Line Into Trademark Infringement?

RK
Robins Kaplan

Contributor

Robins Kaplan logo
Explore
In the world of video games, titles play a crucial role in capturing initial interest and conveying the essence of the gaming experience.
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of David Martinez
Photo of Navin Ramalingam
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the world of video games, titles play a crucial role in capturing initial interest and conveying the essence of the gaming experience. A set of recent decisions in a dispute between video game companies Activision and Warzone.com demonstrate the inter-section between video game titles, trademark rights, and the First Amendment, particularly in light of the Supreme Court's recent decision in Jack Daniel's Properties, Inc. v. VIP Products LLC, 599 U.S. 140 (2023). This clash between creative expression and commercial interests in trademark law highlights the delicate balance business owners should strike when naming their brands.

DAVID MARTINEZ, NAVIN RAMALINGAM - LOS ANGELES & SAN FRANCISCO DAILY JOURNAL

READ FULL ARTICLE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David Martinez
David Martinez
Photo of Navin Ramalingam
Navin Ramalingam
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More