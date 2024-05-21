As we make further strides into 2024, the fashion, apparel & beauty landscape continues its dynamic evolution, marked by opportunities and challenges. Consumer preferences, technological breakthroughs, geopolitical shifts, and legal frameworks shape the industry's trajectory, presenting a rich tapestry of possibilities. We are excited to unpack fast-moving developments such as upcycling in fashion, the growing presence of AI across the industry, recyclability and sustainability, the state of the resale market, and more.
The Laws of Fashion: What's Trending in 2024 examines case law, and shares insights on cases to watch, impactful trends, and pressing issues to help guide your business through opportunities, threats, and uncertainties. The Fashion, Apparel & Beauty industry team at Foley & Lardner remains at the forefront, attuned to the latest developments and comprised of a depth and breadth of practice to help navigate you through industry shifts. We hope you find this information insightful and encourage you to contact a member of our team if we can discuss any of these issues in greater detail or assist you with any of your business needs.
