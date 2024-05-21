Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

As we make further strides into 2024, the fashion, apparel & beauty landscape continues its dynamic evolution, marked by opportunities and challenges. Consumer preferences, technological breakthroughs, geopolitical shifts, and legal frameworks shape the industry's trajectory, presenting a rich tapestry of possibilities. We are excited to unpack fast-moving developments such as upcycling in fashion, the growing presence of AI across the industry, recyclability and sustainability, the state of the resale market, and more.

The Laws of Fashion: What's Trending in 2024 examines case law, and shares insights on cases to watch, impactful trends, and pressing issues to help guide your business through opportunities, threats, and uncertainties. The Fashion, Apparel & Beauty industry team at Foley & Lardner remains at the forefront, attuned to the latest developments and comprised of a depth and breadth of practice to help navigate you through industry shifts. We hope you find this information insightful and encourage you to contact a member of our team if we can discuss any of these issues in greater detail or assist you with any of your business needs.

