Levi Strauss Settles Trademark Dispute Over Pocket Tab On Jeans

Levi Strauss continues enforcement of its Tab trademark against other fashion companies. On May 7, 2024, just a couple months after filing suit against Brunello Cucinelli, Levi Strauss voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit. Levi's filed suit against the Italian luxury fashion brand in the Northern District of California in January 2024 alleging infringement of Levi's rectangular pocket tab trademark. Levi's dismissed the suit after reaching a confidential settlement.

The Levi's Tab trademark has been registered for over 80 years, with use alleged as early as 1936, and the distinction of being registered since 1938. Levi's has used the Tab trademark in a variety of colors, and often displays the Tab in red. In its Complaint, Levi's alleged Brunello Cucinelli manufactured, promoted, and sold clothing bearing tabs that are “nearly identical” to Levi's Tab trademark.

Levi's has brought and settled several trademark infringement lawsuits in recent years seeking to protect the Tab trademark. A lesson for all brand owners on both the sword and defense benefits of formal registration and regular enforcement of rights.

(Images from Complaint, Levi Strauss & Co. v. Brunello Cucinelli USA Inc. et al., case number 3:24-cv-00399, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.)

