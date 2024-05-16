ARTICLE
16 May 2024

Finguerra-DuCharme Q&A: How I Made Practice Group Chair

Pryor Cashman LLP
Contributor
Pryor Cashman Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, co-chair of the Intellectual Property Group, was profiled in Law.com's "How I Made Practice Group Chair" series.
United States Intellectual Property
Pryor Cashman Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, co-chair of the Intellectual Property Group, was profiled in Law.com's "How I Made Practice Group Chair" series.

In the Q&A, "How I Made Practice Group Chair: 'Spend More Time Focusing on Being a Great Lawyer,'" Dyan discusses her path to being a practice leader:

I didn't actively "want" to become a practice area leader, it just happened naturally because I care and am enthusiastic about work. I also think the relationships that I've built up over time with my colleagues and the work I've done mentoring our younger IP attorneys helped create a professional framework for me that has evolved into leadership within our group.

She also outlines her approach to effective leadership:

It's key to know how to lead through collaboration, not dictatorship. I like to understand everyone's point of view when a problem arises and work together to reach a reasonable solution. In my experience, a good leader has to be open to ideas and not be afraid of change.

Read the full Q&A using the link below (subscription may be required).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme
