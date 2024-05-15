ARTICLE
15 May 2024

How Firms Help IP Associates With Pro Bono Work

Mintz
Contributor
Mintz is a general practice, full-service Am Law 100 law firm with more than 600 attorneys. We are headquartered in Boston and have additional US offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.
Member Drew DeVoogd spoke with Managing IP in an article about how law firms help intellectual property associates with pro bono work.
United States Intellectual Property
Member Drew DeVoogd spoke with Managing IP in an article about how law firms help intellectual property associates with pro bono work. He highlighted Mintz's heavy involvement in cases involving immigration and victims of domestic violence, stating, "Those are the two major silos of pro bono work that the firm does, and there's pretty heavy engagement with IP associates."

He also said he provides a lighter touch when supervising pro bono matters than he would be for a paying client. "That's intentional. That approach is designed to allow the junior attorneys more room to breathe and develop their voices as advocates."

