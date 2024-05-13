Recipes For Success: Top Three Considerations For Chefs In The Entertainment Industry

Chefs are expanding their expertise beyond the kitchen to reach wider audiences and explore opportunities in the entertainment industry. As chefs seek to leverage their culinary skills and their personal brand in new ventures, such as television shows, cookbooks, and product lines, this transition comes with its own set of challenges. In this second installment of the Frankfurt Kurnit Hospitality Law Newsletter, we'll discuss the top three considerations chefs should keep in mind as they navigate their success in the spotlight and showcase their talents on a broader stage.

1) Name, Image, and Likeness

Over the years, celebrity chefs have filed lawsuits to address unauthorized use of their names and likenesses and enforce their intellectual property rights. Whether through television appearances or restaurant ventures, a chef's name, image, and likeness serve as essential elements of their brand's identity. Legal protections, such as trademarks, help establish parameters when considering the risks of unauthorized use of their brand. For example, a chef may license their trademark to a kitchenware manufacturer for use on cooking utensils or appliances for a period of time. Similarly for television appearances, negotiating the terms of use and exploitation of a chef's brand in contractual agreements, such as talent agreements, can ensure that the use of their likeness in connection with the series or any endorsements aligns with their brand's image.

2) Protect Your Creations

The 1976 Copyright Act protects "original works of authorship fixed in any tangible medium of expression." However, Section 102(b) of the Copyright Act specifies that copyright does not extend to "any idea, procedure, process, system, method of operation, concept, principle, or discovery." While Copyright law primarily protects creative expressions, such as literary works, art, and music, it presents challenges when it comes to protecting recipes.

So, are recipes copyrightable? Short answer: It depends.

While Copyright law does not protect a basic list of ingredients, a recipe that creatively describes or explains a chef's cooking process, along with the list of ingredients, can be protected. Additionally, unique and original recipe compilations, where there is creativity in the selection or presentation of recipes, are eligible for copyright protection as well.

3) Merchandise, Publishing, and Licensing Opportunities

Chefs can often capitalize on their culinary expertise by creating merchandise. In addition, licensing and publishing opportunities allow chefs to authorize third parties to use their brand on various products or services in exchange for compensation. This can include cookbooks, kitchenware, apparel, and more. Taking steps to solidify ownership and trademark their brand provides a chef leverage to negotiate favorable terms, including, for example, royalties and usage rights, in publishing and licensing agreements.

Overall, expanding into the entertainment industry offers chefs exciting opportunities for growth and exposure. These legal protections, which are not an exhaustive list, can help chefs transition into the entertainment industry while safeguarding their brand.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.