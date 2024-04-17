ARTICLE

We're pleased to announce that the firm's podcast, In the Public Interest, will return for a third season! Tune in to hear a preview of what to expect this season from our hosts, WilmerHale Partners John Walsh and Felicia Ellsworth.

Season Three will kick off with an episode featuring Elizabeth Chan, a full-time Christmas songwriter who recently prevailed in a trademark battle over Mariah Carey. Partner Louis Tompros will join Chan to speak with Ellsworth about the case and Tompros's experience representing Chan before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

Later this season, join Walsh and Ellsworth as they catch up with several high-profile WilmerHale alumni. They'll also hear from other notable figures involved in some of the most important issues of the day, from the state of reproductive rights following the US Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to the regulatory landscape of cannabis legalization.

