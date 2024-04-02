The AccessUSPTO pilot program works with national organizations and the public that do not specifically focus on intellectual property (IP), but whose members include aspiring creators, entrepreneurs, and inventors that could benefit from knowing how to protect their ideas, creations, and brands. Specifically, the USPTO evaluates members' needs and create tailored outreach plans to unlock new knowledge about patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. By working together, the USPTO empowers innovators to protect their valuable IP. A link to the Access USPTO pilot program can be found here.

