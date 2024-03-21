ARTICLE

The USPTO's Patent and Trademark Resource Centers Program (PTRC) administers a nationwide network of public, state and academic libraries designated as Patent and Trademark Resource Centers authorized by 35 U.S.C. 12 to: disseminate patent and trademark information and support diverse intellectual property needs of the public. PTRC library staff are information experts trained on how to use search tools to access patent and trademark information. A link to the PTRC can be found here.

