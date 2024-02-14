Pryor Cashman's Trademark Practice earned prestigious Silver rankings and four lawyers received top rankings in World Trademark Review's 2024 WTR 1000.

WTR awarded the firm Silver in the New York Firms: Enforcement and Litigation, and New York Firms: Prosecution and Strategy categories; it also gave superlative rankings to Partners Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (Gold for prosecution and strategy; Silver for enforcement and litigation), Teresa Lee (Silver for prosecution and strategy), Brad D. Rose (Gold for prosecution and strategy; Silver for enforcement and litigation), and Philippe Zylberg (Bronze for prosecution and strategy) as Recommended Individuals.

Pryor Cashman's renowned Trademark Practice and its lawyers are regularly recognized by WTR—this year's rankings mark more than a decade of kudos for our work in trademark law.

In its rankings for the firm, WTR said:

With a portfolio of 13,000 pending or registered trademarks and 350 contentious proceedings around the world, Pryor Cashman dishes out experienced, thoughtful and commercially savvy trademark counsel to a multinational clientele in nearly every industry.

In its praise for the individual lawyers, WTR said:

Hard-hitting litigator Brad Rose has been fighting the good fight on behalf of leading entertainment names and building secure, strategic portfolios for over 30 years. He regularly brings his deep knowledge of the enforcement landscape to bear on IP-rich transactions. Former USPTO examiner Teresa Lee is trusted by innumerable clients for their global portfolios.

"Teresa handles our global IP portfolio. Her expert advice, wise guidance and always timely responsiveness make this a productive relationship."

"From day-to-day IP matters to complex dispute work, Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme has been a pleasure to work with. She is a wonderful lawyer and is very focused on understanding her clients' ways of working and the key issues that matter to them. She is strategic, dynamic, ferocious and results-oriented. She makes it a priority to understand her clients' industries. In short, I have nothing but the highest praise for Dyan. I really enjoy working with her and her team, and would highly recommend her to anyone."

"Philippe Zylberg is a very customer-centric lawyer who understands the legal issues but is focused on supporting his patrons and their business needs. His advice is timely and pragmatic."

Read more about the firm's WTR rankings using the link below (subscription may be required).

