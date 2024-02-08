United States:
Prosecution Pointer 409
08 February 2024
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
On February 5, 2024, the USPTO will retire the Electronic Patent
Assignment System (EPAS) and the Electronic Trademark Assignment
System (ETAS). The new Assignment Center will fully replace EPAS
and ETAS for processing all patent and trademark reassignment
requests. The website location to search for patent and trademark
assignments will not change. For more information, click here.
