We are pleased to announce that Bill Borchard has produced the 2024 edition of his popular publication A Trademark is Not a Copyright or a Patent. We invite you to download as many copies as you wish from our website.

This is its 50th year. Future editions of this publication will be prepared by Deborah K. Squiers.

There were no significant changes this year. This edition updates the following:

Trademarks

The number of Madrid Protocol Members is 114.

Copyrights

The earliest year of publication when authorized works published in the U.S. could still be in copyright is 1929.

The Summary Table now states that copyright for buildings is limited to those built on or after December 11, 1990.

