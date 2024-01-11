Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce the elevation of Ilene Farkas to co-chair of the Litigation Group and Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme to co-chair of the Intellectual Property Group, and the election of Desiree Goldfinger, Andrew Goldsmith, Felicity Kohn, Joseph Micali, and Taylor Weinstein to the firm's partnership. The firm also promoted Joshua Greenberg, Islame Hosny, Matthew Marcus, and Eric Wisotsky to counsel.

All promotions were effective on January 1, 2024.

Pryor Cashman Managing Partner Ronald H. Shechtman said in a statement, "This group of talented attorneys taking on new roles as practice leaders, partners, and counsel perfectly reflects the growth and ongoing success of our firm. I am excited to see their energy dedicated to the service of our clients and the assumption of leadership roles in the firm."

Our newly elevated practice leaders:

Ilene Farkas is a member of the firm's Executive Committee and co-chair of the Litigation Group and the Music Group; she is also a member of the Intellectual Property and Media + Entertainment Groups, and co-chair of the Copyright, M+E Litigation, and Music Litigation Practices. Ilene made headlines for representing Ed Sheeran, Warner Music, and Sony Music Publishing in a landmark copyright jury trial victory, defeating the claim that Sheeran's hit song "Thinking Out Loud" infringes the Marvin Gaye song "Let's Get It On."

More about our newly elected partners:

Desiree Goldfinger is a member of the Immigration Group, where she practices exclusively in the field of federal immigration and nationality law, with a focus on nonimmigrant visas and permanent residence.

And our newly promoted counsel:

Joshua Greenberg is a member of the Media + Entertainment Group and the Digital Media, M+E Transactions + Financing, Film, TV + Podcast, and Trademark Practices, where his practice focuses on intellectual property, business, and commercial transactional law in the digital media, entertainment, and technology industries.

