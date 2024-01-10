self

2024 is upon us and it's going to be another busy year for intellectual property law. In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, you'll hear Wolf Greenfield attorneys from a variety of practice areas offering their insights on what to expect in the months ahead. Here are some of the highlights.

01:06 - Jeff Hsi commented on the impact theAmgen v. Sanofidecision may have on the biotech and pharmaceutical industries in 2024.

01:59 - Jonathan Roses with thoughts on the In re Cellect case.

03:11 - Following the Columbia Sportswear case, Jen Wang discusses the importance of choosing a good title in a design patent application.

04:04 - John Harmon on artificial intelligence (AI) and the importance of filing patent applications in a timely manner.

04:57 - In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision in the Jack Danielscase, John Strand's thoughts on the line between free expression under the First Amendment and trademark law.

05:56 - John Welch previews the Vidal v. Elster trademark case to be decided by the Supreme Court in 2024.

06:43 - Scott McKeown on the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's (PTAB) much anticipated updated rules package.

07:32 - Zach Piccolomini expects a great deal of focus on the new Unified Patent Court (UPC) and European unitary patent.

08:27 - Ed Russavage offers some thoughts on how President Biden's Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence may impact IP, including some patent and copyright issues.

09:24 - With a number of cases challenging the drug pricing scheme in the Inflation Reduction Act,Dan Young comments on the possible implications for a company's patent strategy.

10:11 - Rob Sahr on the Biden Administration's Executive Order stating that "when new technologies and products are developed with support from the US Government, they will be manufactured in the United States whenever feasible and consistent with applicable law."

11:32 - Libbie DiMarco says 2024 may see a rise in Section 337 non-patent claims before the ITC.

