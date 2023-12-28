An article authored by Matthew Grady titled "Updating IP Protection Strategies With Growth" was published in Managing Intellectual Property. In this article, Matt explores how new companies can determine what to protect and where to file.

What questions do you need to answer?

There are a few questions you need to answer.

1. How is your innovation occurring?

2. Where is your innovation occurring?

3. What are your options?

4. What are your competitors doing?

The answers to these questions can, and likely will, change over time. Revisiting them regularly can reveal how your IP strategy should evolve to match your company, its products, talent and business goals. Read more (subscription required).

