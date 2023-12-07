ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

Acuitas Files Suit Against CureVac Alleging Incorrect Inventorship On COVID MRNA-LNP Vaccine Patent Family Goodwin Procter LLP Acuitas Therapeutics Inc. ("Acuitas") filed a complaint on November 13 against CureVac in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, alleging incorrect inventorship of four U.S.

Court Delivers Edible Arrangements A Copyright Victory, Leaving Contract Claim On The Table Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP In a copyright case with evidence of actual copying, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia nevertheless dismissed copyright infringement claims on summary judgment...

BPCIA Litigation Related To Proposed Eylea Biosimilar CT-P42 Filed Venable LLP On November 8, 2023, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. filed a BPCIA Complaint against Celltrion Inc. in the district court for the northern district of West Virginia...

FTC Appears To Expand AI Regulatory Role Into Copyright Matters Proskauer Rose LLP In a recent public comment addressed to the United States Copyright Office, the Federal Trade Commission seemingly expanded upon remarks made at the National Advertising Division back in September...

Following Recent Policy Statement, FTC 'Disputes' 100+ Patent Listings In FDA Orange Book Cooley LLP The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sent letters on November 7, 2023, accusing 10 companies of improperly listing drug delivery device patents in the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...