United States:
RULEMAKING: PTO Aims For Transparency, Judicial Independence At PTAB
22 November 2023
Jones Day
On October 6, 2023, the United States Patent and Trademark
Office ("USPTO") issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking
("NPR") making changes to the Patent Trial and Appeal
Board's ("PTAB") internal circulation and review of
decisions. The purpose of the proposed rule is to "promote
consistent, clear, and open decision-making processes while
protecting judicial independence and increasing transparency of
USPTO processes."
Read the full article at
ptablitigationblog.com.
