USPTO News

  • On October 23, 2023, the USPTO Office of the Chief Economist released a report detailing patenting activity related to COVID-19 diagnostic technology.
  • On October 24, 2023, President Biden awarded the National Medal of Science (the nation's highest scientific honor) and the National Medal of Technology and Innovation (the nation's highest award for scientific achievement) to leading American scientists, technologists, and innovators.
  • On October 30, 2023, President Biden issued an Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence that, among other things, directed the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office to "clarify issues related to AI and inventorship of patentable subject matter."
  • The USPTO launched the Patents version of the USPTO Virtual Assistant, which had previously been added to the Trademarks webpage. The Virtual Assistant is a chat box that appears on some webpages and allows users to ask questions such as "What is the status of my application?"
  • Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO Kathi Vidal wrote a post on the Director's Blog titled "Tips on taking control of your creative IP."

Notices, Guidance, and Requests

Final Rules

  • There are no new final rules.

Interim Rules

  • There are no new interim rules.

Proposed Rules

Proposed Legislation

  • There is no new proposed legislation.

PTAB Decisions

  • New Precedential PTAB Decisions
    • There are no new informative PTAB decisions.
  • New Informative PTAB Decisions
    • There are no new informative PTAB decisions.
  • Director Review Decisions
    • There are no new director review decisions.

