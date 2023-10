ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

A Whole Lot Of Hugs Saunders & Silverstein If there's one thing we can count on the Supreme Court to do, it's to make headlines.

Inventing With AI Goodwin Procter LLP AI is increasingly being incorporated into the process of invention, including in areas that involve writing software, developing new materials, and discovering new compounds...

Privacy Law Issues For Trademark Lawyers Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton Trademark lawyers, when thinking about how organizations can protect brand value, often see issues that go well beyond standard intellectual property issues.

Deciphering Trademark Symbols Outside GC Much has been written about trademarks symbols, their function and the correct way to use them. A deceptively simple topic, proper usage of trademark symbols is often misconstrued...

Innovation V. Creativity: Music Publishers Sue Anthropic For Its "Claude" AI Romano Law Yet another lawsuit against a generative AI company has been filed. This time, a large group of music publishers has sued Anthropic, the creator of the AI "Claude," in a Tennessee federal court.