|When:
|November 01, 2023 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm NEXT MONTH
|People:
|Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Jeffrey L. Snow
|Location:
|Pryor Cashman, 7 Times Square, 40th Floor, New York, New York 10036
Pryor Cashman and the New York Intellectual Property Law Association (NYIPLA) Fashion Law Committee are presenting a CLE event, Is It Obvious? Let's Reconsider: Design Patent Obviousness vs. Utility Patents.
The program will focus on the impact of the Federal Circuit case LKQ Corporation v. GM Global Technology Operations LLC on the fashion industry. Obtaining design patents is a critical tool for enforcing intellectual property rights in fashion designs (handbags, shoes, jewelry, etc.), and the Federal Circuit's ruling in this case will have a major impact on how design patents are enforced and can be attacked.
The event is being led by Dyan-Finguerra-DuCharme, Pryor Cashman Partner and co-chair of the Trademark Practice, and Douglas A. Miro, Partner at Amster, Rothstein & Ebenstein LLP; the other speakers are Jeffrey Snow, Partner at Pryor Cashman; Anthony Lo Cicero, Partner at Amster, Rothstein & Ebenstein LLP; and Lee Curtis, Partner and Chartered Trademark Attorney, and Suzan Moss, Senior Chartered Trademark Attorney, HGF Limited.
Learn more and register for the event using the link below.
