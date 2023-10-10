Pryor Cashman Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, co-chair of the Trademark Practice, spoke with Managing IP about how conferences can be effective settings for developing relationships with clients seeking trademark counsel.
In "Stand out and get involved: how firms win clients at conferences," Dyan describes how a particular industry conference led to a new client:
Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's trademark group in New York, secured one of her largest clients while speaking on an INTA panel about the relationship between in-house lawyers and outside counsel.
An in-house counsel she had known for several years was in the audience when she spoke. The in-house lawyer said that a lot of the points raised in the session resonated with her.
"That led to a nice relationship that's been going on for eight years," said Finguerra-DuCharme.
She also notes that smaller events can be effective for business development:
Finguerra-DuCharme at Pryor Cashman says she has found that the New York County Lawyers Association has good events from which to win business.
"It's a good opportunity for me to network and pick up other clients because I'm not around 6,000 trademark lawyers."
She adds that she's also been active on committees for the local bar association, which has led to business development. This involvement has allowed her to get to know private practice lawyers who have referred work to her and in-house counsel who have needed trademark help.
"Networking in a bar association has led to some big litigation that I've gotten," she says.
