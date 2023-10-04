Pryor Cashman Counsel Ryan Klarberg, a member of the Intellectual Property, Media + Entertainment, Digital Media, and Litigation Groups, has been named a 2023 Rising Star by Managing IP.

Ryan's inclusion on the Rising Stars list spotlights him as among "the best up-and-coming intellectual property practitioners in private practice who have contributed to the success of their firms and clients."

This accolade follows the recognition of Partners Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Brad D. Rose, and Donald Zakarin as 2023 Managing IP Stars.

Read more about the 2023 Rising Stars list using the link below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.