Final Rules

  • There are no new final rules.

Interim Rules

  • There are no new interim rules.

Proposed Rules

  • There are no new proposed rules

Proposed Legislation

  • Medication Affordability and Patent Integrity Act (bill introduced by Representatives Ann M. Kuster, Diana Harshbarger on September 13, 2023 "[t]o require sponsors of drug applications and holders of approved applications to provide certain submissions and communications to the Food and Drug Administration and the United States Patent and Trademark Office.")
  • Prohibiting Adversarial Patents Act of 2023 (bill introduced on September 14, 2023 "[t]o amend title 35, United State Code, to require the Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office to require disclosures in patent applications regarding ties to the People's Republic of China and other foreign adversaries, and for other purposes.")

PTAB Decisions

  • New Precedential PTAB Decisions
    • There are no new informative PTAB decisions.
  • New Informative PTAB Decisions
    • There are no new informative PTAB decisions.
  • Director Review Decisions
    • There are no new director review decisions.

