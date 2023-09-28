United States:
Prosecution Pointer 395
28 September 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The USPTO recently extended the After Final Consideration Pilot
(AFCP) 2.0 to September 30, 2024. AFCP 2.0 is part of the
USPTO's ongoing effort toward compact prosecution and increased
collaboration between examiners and stakeholders. Here is a link to the USPTO's AFCP 2.0 program
page.
