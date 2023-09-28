The USPTO recently extended the After Final Consideration Pilot (AFCP) 2.0 to September 30, 2024. AFCP 2.0 is part of the USPTO's ongoing effort toward compact prosecution and increased collaboration between examiners and stakeholders. Here is a link to the USPTO's AFCP 2.0 program page.

