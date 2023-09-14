The USPTO has an upcoming event directed to "Getting Started with Patent Public Search." Librarians from the Patent and Trademark Resource Center Program, who are experienced with educating users on USPTO search tools, will show you how to use the new Patent Public Search tool. The virtual webinar will be held on Thursday, September 21, from 2-3 p.m. ET. A link can be found here.

