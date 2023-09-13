An article authored by Robert Maldonado titled "Why the INFORM Consumers Act May Present Challenges for Schedule A Cases" was published in World Trademark Review. While the INFORM Consumers Act has been welcomed, platform compliance may make it harder for IP owners to pursue claims of infringement in federal court and to seek expedited injunctive relief. In this article, Rob explains why. Read more (subscription required).

