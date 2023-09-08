Pryor Cashman and Partner Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, co-chair of the Trademark Practice, have been included in the World Intellectual Property Review (WIPR) inaugural USA: National Trademarks Rankings.

Dyan earned "Recommended" rankings from WIPR for both Non-Contentious and Contentious Trademark work, and the firm overall is ranked "Highly Recommended" for Non-Contentious work.

WIPR says these new rankings present "the firms and lawyers global brands rely on to protect and maximise the value of these vital assets in the United States, and beyond," and that the results "detail law firms and lawyers at the forefront of their industry, navigating the impact of technological innovation on trademarks practice, the challenges of domestic and international protection, and the ever demanding contest of representing clients in the robust arena of the court room."

Read the full USA: National Trademarks Rankings using the link below.

