ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

Artificial Intelligence And Copyright — AI: The Washington Report Mintz Welcome to this week's issue of AI: The Washington Report, a joint undertaking of Mintz and its government affairs affiliate, ML Strategies.

M&A Checklist — How To Prepare Your IP For The Legal Due Diligence Process Seyfarth Shaw LLP The deal market reached historic levels in recent years, with record-setting merger and acquisition activity in 2021. Markets have since cooled, with capital becoming harder to find.

Copyright Fair Use Regulatory Approaches In AI Content Generation WilmerHale In an article published by Tech Policy Press, Partner Ariel Soiffer and Associate Aric Jain deep dive into AI and copyright law and examine the implications of the four broad schools of thought that have emerged...

How To Handle The ‘Wild West' Of Generative AI: Part I Lowenstein Sandler Recent court cases are beginning to hint at how copyright issues concerning the training of generative AI algorithms will be handled—but firmer guidance is needed to reassure artists...

Cracking The Code: Understanding Obviousness Challenges And The Motivation To Combine Prior Art NovoTech Patent Firm The Federal Circuit reversed the Board's non-obviousness finding, holding that the key question in obviousness determination is whether a skilled artisan would be motivated to combine...