A new domain extension, .MUSIC, is launching soon. .MUSIC is a restricted TLD (top level domain) that is exclusive to artists, music-based business, and other members of the global music community. Content on a .MUSIC website may only relate to music.

The Sunrise period, open only to music industry applicants with valid Trademark Clearinghouse (TMCH) registrations, will run from August 9 – September 12. Now could be a good time to consider registering your trademarks with the TMCH as this Sunrise period gives brand owners an opportunity to claim a .MUSIC domain before they become available to the music community at large. If you're interested in obtaining a .MUSIC domain or registering your trademarks with the TMCH, please reach out to your Fross Zelnick team for information on next steps here.

