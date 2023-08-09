USPTO News

PTAB Decisions

    • In announcing the retirement of the Precedential Opinion Panel, the Director de-designated Proppant Express Investments, LLC v. Oren Techs., LLC, IPR2018-00914, Paper 38, from precedential status.
  • Director Review Decisions
    • Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. v. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (PGR2021-00088 & PGR2022-00025), (Director finding that the Board in stating that the Petitioner may not rely on results from a reference as evidence of inherent properties where the reference itself is not prior art, vacating the PTAB's decision denying institution, and remanding further proceedings)
    • Keysight Technologies, Inc. v. Centripetal Networks, Inc. (IPR2022-01421), (Director granting sua sponte director review of PTAB's discretionary denial of institution)

